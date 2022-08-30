Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $804.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.