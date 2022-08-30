Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

PEBO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.