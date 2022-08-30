Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,669 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

