Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $9.75

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $9.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after buying an additional 215,669 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

