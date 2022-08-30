Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.88.
Shares of PTON opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $118.61.
In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
