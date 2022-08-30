Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $118.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

