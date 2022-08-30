Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $153.26. 1,209,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,357,748. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $383.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

