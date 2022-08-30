Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

IVV traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $399.83. 613,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

