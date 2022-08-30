Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.83. 613,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

