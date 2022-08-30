Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 7,086 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,892. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

