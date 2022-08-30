Peak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 69,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

