Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,327 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 2.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.24. 18,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,351. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.40. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

