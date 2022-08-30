Peak Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 256,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,505,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,692,818. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

