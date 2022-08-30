Peak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. 382,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.