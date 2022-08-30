Peak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
