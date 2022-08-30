Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,246,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

