Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 674 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after buying an additional 245,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,033,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,581,000 after buying an additional 303,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $121.67. 10,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,224. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.