Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 70,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.64. 24,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average is $218.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

