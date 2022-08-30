peachfolio (PCHF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. peachfolio has a market capitalization of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peachfolio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, peachfolio has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
