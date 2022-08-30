PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $36.63

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.63, but opened at $35.25. PBF Energy shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 12,581 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

