Paycoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $283,880.00 (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Paycoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Paycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $85.61 million and approximately $283,880.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 72.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycoin is an SHA256 cryptocurrency that switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. XPY can be sent internationally almost instantly and with low fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

