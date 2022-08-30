Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAOU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $19,918,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,586,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,072,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,538,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,553,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PLAOU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,935. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

