Pascal One Day Trading Volume Tops $925.00 (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Pascal has traded up 102.5% against the dollar. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $678,425.14 and approximately $925.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Pascal Coin Profile
Pascal is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,859,200 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pascal
