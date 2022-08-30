Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Partners Group Global Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.009.

Partners Group Global Income Fund Price Performance

