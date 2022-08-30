Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Sells 146,115 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 38.3% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $45,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 109,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 109,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,329,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

