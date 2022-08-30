Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $237.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

