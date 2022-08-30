Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $559.68. 1,147,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.59. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $654.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,466 shares of company stock worth $424,671,166. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,468,000 after acquiring an additional 119,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

