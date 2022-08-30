Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director W Howard Morris Sells 401 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 261.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after acquiring an additional 444,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after buying an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

