Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OSI remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271. Osiris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

