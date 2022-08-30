Origin Dollar Price Tops $0.99 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $48.28 million and $362,805.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00838221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,547,658 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

