Origin Dollar Price Tops $0.99 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $48.28 million and $362,805.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00838221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,547,658 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.