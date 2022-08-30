Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) & Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Critical Contrast

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Organon & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -40.03% -35.44% Organon & Co. 17.42% -109.70% 13.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Organon & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Organon & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million N/A N/A Organon & Co. $6.30 billion 1.17 $1.35 billion $4.34 6.69

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and Organon & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Organon & Co. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Indaptus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 522.49%. Organon & Co. has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Organon & Co..

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Organon & Co. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co., a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima, as well as two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It also offers cardiovascular products, consisting of several cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for various treatments to control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. In addition, the company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. The company sells its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies, as well as managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. Organon & Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.