Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in August

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Optimi Health Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,098. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

