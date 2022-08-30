Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on OPRT shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

