OpenDAO Price Tops $0.0000 (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 3% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $28.66 million and $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084950 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

