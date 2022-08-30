OneRoot Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,599.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $438,053.45 and $15,599.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

