ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 540.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

