OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,640,588. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

