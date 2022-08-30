OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 113,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

