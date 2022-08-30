OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $300,000 Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

