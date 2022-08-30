OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.52. 21,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,057. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

