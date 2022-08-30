OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,436 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 475,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,764 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.59. 31,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,772. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

