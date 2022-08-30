OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,225 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 48,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,999. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

