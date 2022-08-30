OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,002,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 175.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

MTD traded down $15.61 on Tuesday, reaching $1,216.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,291.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

