OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.55. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average is $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

