OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 204.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $7,215,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 516,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $157.28. 13,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

