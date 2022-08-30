OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Trading Down 4.5 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE SCCO traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 15,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,240. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

