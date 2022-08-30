OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $344,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

About IDEXX Laboratories

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $348.27. 5,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.