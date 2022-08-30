OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $314,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.87. 77,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,343. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.21.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

