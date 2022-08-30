OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

