OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $90,864,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 359,157 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.66.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

