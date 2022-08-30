OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,777. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

